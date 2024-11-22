The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a critical advisory warning users about vulnerabilities in Apple products. These security flaws primarily affect devices running older versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Vision OS, and Safari, exposing users to potential cyber threats.

CERT-In emphasises the urgency of updating to the latest software to mitigate these risks. According to the advisory, the vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code or conduct Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) attacks on affected devices.

The organisation has specifically identified the impacted versions as Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 18.1.1 and 17.7.2, macOS versions prior to 15.1.1, Vision OS versions prior to 2.1.1, and Safari versions prior to 18.1.1. Users operating devices on any of these software versions are strongly advised to update to the latest available operating systems.

In cases where devices have reached the end of their support lifecycle and can no longer receive updates, CERT-In recommends upgrading to newer models capable of running the latest software. This proactive measure is essential to ensure continued security and protect against cyber threats.

Apple has already addressed these vulnerabilities in its recent updates, including iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1, which focus on critical security fixes. The company has a policy of publicly disclosing vulnerabilities only after they have been resolved, ensuring that users who promptly update their devices are safeguarded from potential exploits.

The detailed changelog provided by Apple suggests that some of these vulnerabilities may have been exploited on Intel-based Mac systems. Nevertheless, installing the latest updates will secure affected devices.

This practice is crucial for safeguarding personal data, maintaining device performance, and ensuring protection against emerging cyber threats. Users are encouraged to visit Apple’s support website for further details on the updates and the vulnerabilities they address.

