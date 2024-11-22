Indian govt. issues critical warning for THESE Apple users: How to protect your device
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team alerts users about critical vulnerabilities in older Apple software and advises immediate updates. Devices running outdated versions are at risk of cyber attacks.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a critical advisory warning users about vulnerabilities in Apple products. These security flaws primarily affect devices running older versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Vision OS, and Safari, exposing users to potential cyber threats.