Indian govt issues high risk warning for Google Chrome and Apple iTunes. Here's what you must do
Indian government's CERT warns of vulnerabilities in iTunes and Google Chrome desktop apps that could allow hackers to access and execute code remotely.
Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the Indian government has issued a warning about vulnerabilities in iTunes and Google Chrome desktop applications. The agency says these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to remotely access a user's device and execute arbitrary code.