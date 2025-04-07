Indian govt issues high security warning for iPhone, MacBook users: What you need to do

CERT-In warns Apple users of vulnerabilities in multiple products, including iPhones and MacBooks, that could lead to unauthorized access and data theft. Users are advised to update their devices to the latest software to mitigate risks.

Livemint
Updated7 Apr 2025, 02:45 PM IST
CERT-In has issued a high security warning for Apple users in India
CERT-In has issued a high security warning for Apple users in India

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cybersecurity watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has sent out a risk alert to Apple users to warn them about the multiple vulnerabilities in the Cupertino-based tech giant's products that could allow an attacker to access their sensitive information.

The vulnerability affects several Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple TVs and even Vision Pro. The warning from CERT-In suggests that the threat could be primarily targeted at organisations and individuals that are tied into the Apple ecosystem and own multiple products from the company.

You may be interested in

Discount

3% OFF

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹58400

₹59900

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung Galaxy A56

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹47999

₹52999

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹69998

₹72999

Get This

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹56890

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN/A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN/A Ultrabook

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB SSD
Amazon

₹122990

₹134900

Get This

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

  • CheckGraphite Black
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check1 TB SSD

₹101490

Check Details

Discount

28% OFF

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Big Sur)

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Big Sur)

  • CheckGold
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB SSD
Amazon

₹66990

₹92900

Get This

HP Envy X360 13 Ay1065AU (6H8V9PA) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

HP Envy X360 13 Ay1065AU (6H8V9PA) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckCeramic White
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹82119

Check Details

Discount

41% OFF

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckJade Black
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD
Amazon

₹69990

₹118990

Get This

The advisory states that if no action is taken, there is a high risk of “unauthorized access, data theft or gain control of affected system” with a potential for denial of service and data manipulation.

What's the High-Risk warning about?

In an advisory dated 4th April, CERT-In states, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, data manipulation and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system.”

Which Apple Products are vulnerable?

Here's a list of Apple software affected by the vulnerability:

Apple Safari versions prior to 18.4

Apple Xcode versions prior to 16.3

Apple iOS versions prior to 18.4

Apple iPadOS versions prior to 18.4

Apple iPadOS versions prior to 17.7.6

Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7.11

Apple iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.11

Apple iOS versions prior to 15.8.4

Apple iPadOS versions prior to 15.8.4

Apple macOS Sequoia versions prior to 15.4

Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7.5

Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7.5

Apple tvOS versions prior to 18.4

Apple visionOS versions prior to 2.4

What should you do?

CERT-In states that the appropriate patches have already been rolled out by Apple in its latest updates. Hence, it is ideal to update your Apple device to the latest software update by going into settings and clicking on Software update.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsIndian govt issues high security warning for iPhone, MacBook users: What you need to do
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.