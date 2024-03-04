Technology
Ask me anything: Inside the race to build desi GPTs
Leslie D'Monte 10 min read 04 Mar 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Summary
- Many of us have used ChatGPT, the chatbot developed by OpenAI. It is based on a large language model (LLM), or AI algorithms that use huge datasets to understand and generate content. Globally, LLMs are trained predominantly from English databases. A bunch of Indian companies have other ideas.
Bengaluru: I had no immediate plans to travel by train, but wanted to check out how efficient ‘Ask Disha’, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s chatbot, is.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less