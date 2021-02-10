Indian healthcare companies bet big on artificial intelligence: Report

Capital constraint is the biggest challenge to AI deployment for most healthcare companies. Trust on AI is another, followed by lack of skills and knowledge. Executives are aware of the importance of skills and 76% of participants said they are investing on it. Many executives also concerned about the potential impact on jobs in short term, however, 52.5% participants feel in the longer term AI will create more jobs than it will take away. Deep learning experts, chatbot designers, tele surgery specialists and robot engineers are some of the job profiles that will in big demand in healthcare sector in the future.