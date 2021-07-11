Indian IT cos struggle to fill digital skills gap

The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025 and the average worker in India will need to develop seven new digital skills by 2025 to keep pace with technology advancements and demand, according to a recent report commissioned by Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS). This would amount to a total of 3.9 billion digital skill trainings from 2020 to 2025. At present, digitally skilled workers represent only 12% of India’s workforce.