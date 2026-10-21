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Indian IT firms eye $20m–$60m US and European AI targets in outbound M&A push

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
4 min read21 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The US, the UK and Western Europe remain important hunting grounds for Indian IT companies seeking specialist technology assets.
The US, the UK and Western Europe remain important hunting grounds for Indian IT companies seeking specialist technology assets.
Summary

Indian IT services companies want to supplement organic growth with acquisitions that provide access to new clients, specialist talent and capabilities in data engineering, analytics and AI.

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Top and mid-sized Indian IT services and software-as-a-service companies are scouting for companies generating between $20 million and $60 million in annual revenue in the US, the UK and Western Europe to build their data analytics and AI capabilities, people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Top and mid-sized Indian IT services and software-as-a-service companies are scouting for companies generating between $20 million and $60 million in annual revenue in the US, the UK and Western Europe to build their data analytics and AI capabilities, people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Transactions in the $100 million-200 million valuation range are also under way, experts said.

Transactions in the $100 million-200 million valuation range are also under way, experts said.

Datatonic, a cloud data and artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy based in London, is considering a stake sale and has attracted interest from international companies including top Indian IT services firms, two people said.

“The company is exploring both a minority and majority stake sale,” said one person. The discussions remain preliminary, with the contours of the potential deal still being worked out.

Singapore-based platform-as-a-service firm Mystifly has received interest in a deal likely to value it at over $100 million, two other people familiar with the matter said.

“There is significant interest from international firms alongside a few domestic tech companies that have expressed intent for the tech stack built by the company,” one person said.

Discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made in both potential transactions, the people said.

Queries sent to Datatonic and Mystifly on Sunday did not elicit a response until publication.

Also Read | IT firms poised for washout H1 with a Q2 dud

A handful of other boutique, specialist firms are exploring M&A opportunities, but their names could not be immediately verified by Mint.

“We are seeing a clear pick-up in outbound M&A by Indian IT services firms, and the thesis has shifted decisively toward data, AI and engineering,” said Sonia Dasgupta, managing director and chief executive officer for investment banking at JM Financial Ltd.

The interest comes amid a broader wave of buyouts in the technology services sector. Tata Consultancy Services struck its largest-ever acquisition in December by buying Coastal Cloud for $700 million. Infosys completed its acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT for up to $465 million in May.

Indian IT services companies want to supplement organic growth with acquisitions that provide access to new clients, specialist talent and capabilities in data engineering, analytics and AI. Buying established businesses overseas can strengthen their consulting capabilities and help them compete for larger contracts as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruptions and geopolitical overhangs weigh on discretionary spending and decision-making.

Focus areas

“Buyers are looking at acquisitions more as a means to get new capabilities and new clients. AI and analytics are key focus areas,” said Abhishek, partner – TMT deals industry leader at PwC India. He doesn't use a second name.

Companies are looking to gain new accounts, niche or premium capabilities, access to global capability centres and greater market penetration, Abhishek said. The US remains a key focus market for AI and analytics assets. However, quality assets continue to remain a challenge.

“We expect to see such deals pick up over the next two to four quarters,” Abhishek added.

The M&A flow is not limited to Indian companies buying overseas assets.

“Global buyers are also showing interest in India-based delivery scale, data and AI-led operations platforms and domain expertise,” Dasgupta said.

For both outbound and inbound investments, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, data and cybersecurity are expected to continue commanding valuation premiums, she added.

Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels

“We are seeing sustained M&A activity across technology services, particularly in data engineering, analytics, cloud and cybersecurity,” said Shivani Nagpaul, partner, investment banking – technology at EY India. “However, the market is operating at two speeds.”

Well-capitalized strategic buyers are pursuing larger transactions to gain scale, marquee client relationships and access to transformation budgets. At the same time, a broader set of smaller acquisitions is focused on specialist capabilities across the US, the UK and Europe, she said.

The consolidation is partly a response to structurally slower organic growth and the changing nature of enterprise technology spending.

“M&A is increasingly about buying a seat at the table for large, multi-year AI and digital-transformation programmes rather than simply adding technology capabilities, delivery footprint or revenue,” Nagpaul added.

Despite the appetite for acquisitions, buyers are more selective about pricing, growth quality and the sustainability of business models.

AI capabilities alone are no longer sufficient to command premium valuations. Buyers place greater emphasis on commercial traction, strong enterprise relationships and business models that can generate growth beyond traditional headcount-led delivery, Nagpaul said.

JM Financial's Dasgupta, however, said transaction multiples continue to reflect demand for assets and the growth in their core markets, rather than potential AI-led disruption.

While AI-related concerns may have affected the timing in some deals in the near term, she does not expect them to materially affect transaction multiples.

Also Read | AI intensifies pricing war among IT services firms
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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Mansi Verma

    Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

    shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

    Read Less
    Priyamvada C

    Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

    rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
    HomeTechnologyNewsIndian IT firms eye $20m–$60m US and European AI targets in outbound M&A push

    Indian IT firms eye $20m–$60m US and European AI targets in outbound M&A push

    Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
    4 min read21 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    The US, the UK and Western Europe remain important hunting grounds for Indian IT companies seeking specialist technology assets.
    The US, the UK and Western Europe remain important hunting grounds for Indian IT companies seeking specialist technology assets.
    Summary

    Indian IT services companies want to supplement organic growth with acquisitions that provide access to new clients, specialist talent and capabilities in data engineering, analytics and AI.

    Gift this article

    Top and mid-sized Indian IT services and software-as-a-service companies are scouting for companies generating between $20 million and $60 million in annual revenue in the US, the UK and Western Europe to build their data analytics and AI capabilities, people familiar with the matter told Mint.

    Top and mid-sized Indian IT services and software-as-a-service companies are scouting for companies generating between $20 million and $60 million in annual revenue in the US, the UK and Western Europe to build their data analytics and AI capabilities, people familiar with the matter told Mint.

    Transactions in the $100 million-200 million valuation range are also under way, experts said.

    Transactions in the $100 million-200 million valuation range are also under way, experts said.

    Datatonic, a cloud data and artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy based in London, is considering a stake sale and has attracted interest from international companies including top Indian IT services firms, two people said.

    “The company is exploring both a minority and majority stake sale,” said one person. The discussions remain preliminary, with the contours of the potential deal still being worked out.

    Singapore-based platform-as-a-service firm Mystifly has received interest in a deal likely to value it at over $100 million, two other people familiar with the matter said.

    “There is significant interest from international firms alongside a few domestic tech companies that have expressed intent for the tech stack built by the company,” one person said.

    Discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made in both potential transactions, the people said.

    Queries sent to Datatonic and Mystifly on Sunday did not elicit a response until publication.

    Also Read | IT firms poised for washout H1 with a Q2 dud

    A handful of other boutique, specialist firms are exploring M&A opportunities, but their names could not be immediately verified by Mint.

    “We are seeing a clear pick-up in outbound M&A by Indian IT services firms, and the thesis has shifted decisively toward data, AI and engineering,” said Sonia Dasgupta, managing director and chief executive officer for investment banking at JM Financial Ltd.

    The interest comes amid a broader wave of buyouts in the technology services sector. Tata Consultancy Services struck its largest-ever acquisition in December by buying Coastal Cloud for $700 million. Infosys completed its acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT for up to $465 million in May.

    Indian IT services companies want to supplement organic growth with acquisitions that provide access to new clients, specialist talent and capabilities in data engineering, analytics and AI. Buying established businesses overseas can strengthen their consulting capabilities and help them compete for larger contracts as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruptions and geopolitical overhangs weigh on discretionary spending and decision-making.

    Focus areas

    “Buyers are looking at acquisitions more as a means to get new capabilities and new clients. AI and analytics are key focus areas,” said Abhishek, partner – TMT deals industry leader at PwC India. He doesn't use a second name.

    Companies are looking to gain new accounts, niche or premium capabilities, access to global capability centres and greater market penetration, Abhishek said. The US remains a key focus market for AI and analytics assets. However, quality assets continue to remain a challenge.

    “We expect to see such deals pick up over the next two to four quarters,” Abhishek added.

    The M&A flow is not limited to Indian companies buying overseas assets.

    “Global buyers are also showing interest in India-based delivery scale, data and AI-led operations platforms and domain expertise,” Dasgupta said.

    For both outbound and inbound investments, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, data and cybersecurity are expected to continue commanding valuation premiums, she added.

    Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels

    “We are seeing sustained M&A activity across technology services, particularly in data engineering, analytics, cloud and cybersecurity,” said Shivani Nagpaul, partner, investment banking – technology at EY India. “However, the market is operating at two speeds.”

    Well-capitalized strategic buyers are pursuing larger transactions to gain scale, marquee client relationships and access to transformation budgets. At the same time, a broader set of smaller acquisitions is focused on specialist capabilities across the US, the UK and Europe, she said.

    The consolidation is partly a response to structurally slower organic growth and the changing nature of enterprise technology spending.

    “M&A is increasingly about buying a seat at the table for large, multi-year AI and digital-transformation programmes rather than simply adding technology capabilities, delivery footprint or revenue,” Nagpaul added.

    Despite the appetite for acquisitions, buyers are more selective about pricing, growth quality and the sustainability of business models.

    AI capabilities alone are no longer sufficient to command premium valuations. Buyers place greater emphasis on commercial traction, strong enterprise relationships and business models that can generate growth beyond traditional headcount-led delivery, Nagpaul said.

    JM Financial's Dasgupta, however, said transaction multiples continue to reflect demand for assets and the growth in their core markets, rather than potential AI-led disruption.

    While AI-related concerns may have affected the timing in some deals in the near term, she does not expect them to materially affect transaction multiples.

    Also Read | AI intensifies pricing war among IT services firms
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Mansi Verma

      Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

      shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

      Read Less
      Priyamvada C

      Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

      rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
      HomeTechnologyNewsIndian IT firms eye $20m–$60m US and European AI targets in outbound M&A push
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