IT firms may revise guidance upward in second half of FY246 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Infosys, the second-largest IT services firm, projected revenue growth guidance of 4-7% for FY24
New Delhi: The information technology (IT) services sector, valued at $245 billion in FY23 as per industry body Nasscom, may revise its growth guidance in the second half of this fiscal year, pinning their hopes on improving macroeconomic conditions by the end of the year. The industry, which largely missed analyst expectations or nearly halved revenue growth guidance for FY24, may focus on growth areas such as core tech spending, as well as in-demand sectors such as healthcare and travel to improve its performance.
