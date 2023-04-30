IT firms may revise guidance upward in second half of FY24

Industry analysts and stakeholders said that the revenue growth guidance reflects clear weaknesses, but also leaves the scope for revised growth open in the second half of the year. Kumar Rakesh, analyst, IT and auto at brokerage firm BNP Paribas, said, “In the March quarter, we saw most large and midcap companies report 1-2 percentage points below our expected quarterly revenue figures. Going forward, a revenue guidance revision could happen in the second half of this fiscal. Beyond the revenue number, if we look at the rest of the data and commentary, deal wins for most of the companies were quite progressed. Deal pipelines for many companies grew more than last year, which looks strong. If we look at this in context of the weak revenue growth guidance given by most firms, it seems that most of the industry’s clients and customers are cautious, but not in panic."