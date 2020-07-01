Indian origin short-video applications gain traction

NEW DELHI : Within 24 hours of the government’s ban on Chinese apps such as TikTok, Helo and Vigo Video, Indian short-video users have already started exploring home-grown apps such as Roposo and Chingari.

The three apps owned by ByteDance claimed to have around 300 million Indian users between them.

While video-sharing platform Roposo’s total downloads stood at 65 million; the figure edged closer to 100 million following the ban with an average 600,000 users joining every hour. Mayank Bhangadia, co-founder, Roposo, said on Tuesday that the app has seen as many as 10 million downloads in just 12 hours. “Our mission is to provide Indians with the largest talent platform that is truly Indian," said Bhangadia. “We have built Roposo as a clean and ethical platform. The unique idea of channels on Roposo provides every talented Indian an opportunity to grow rapidly."

Chingari claimed to have crossed 3.5 million lifetime downloads with 80,000 new downloads per hour. Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and chief product officer, Chingari, said users were watching 221,000 videos every 30 minutes.

For Indian apps, the ban on 59 Chinese apps by the government over national security concerns has thrown up yet another opportunity to grow market share. “TikTok ban creates the biggest white space and companies like Roposo are well-equipped to cash on...I think hundreds of new apps like Khabri, Mitron, Chingari, etc., will also get a boost. Hopefully a few new Indian unicorns will emerge out of this chaos," said Rajesh Sawhney, founder, GSF Accelerator.

