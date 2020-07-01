Indian origin short-video applications gain traction

While video-sharing platform Roposo’s total downloads stood at 65 million; the figure edged closer to 100 million following the ban with an average 600,000 users joining every hour. Mayank Bhangadia, co-founder, Roposo, said on Tuesday that the app has seen as many as 10 million downloads in just 12 hours. “Our mission is to provide Indians with the largest talent platform that is truly Indian," said Bhangadia. “We have built Roposo as a clean and ethical platform. The unique idea of channels on Roposo provides every talented Indian an opportunity to grow rapidly."