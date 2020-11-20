Indian short video app Chinagri reaches user base of 38 million

Indian short-video sharing application Chingari claims to have reached the benchmark of 38 million users on its platform. The company claims that the rise in subscriber numbers is still on a roll.

The data provided by the officials at Chingari claims that more than 95 million videos are viewed on the platform every day. In the last 45 days, over 2.6 billion videos on the app have been watched by its consumers.

The company claims that the highest percentage of users are people aged between 18 and 35 years. The application claims to have gathered more popularity in regional zones due to the availability of 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu as well as English and Spanish.

When asked about the rise in the traffic on Chingari App, Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, “Yes, the last few months have been the busiest time of our entire lives but it is immensely gratifying for us to see an over-whelming response from our users. In the last one week itself, the Chingari app has recorded a behemoth increase of 611% in the active engagement time. Today, Chingari has outperformed foreign platforms like Facebook and Snapchat with a daily average engagement time of 51 minutes. We see this success as a reflection of the power of Indian youths."

“Chingari’s vision has always been the empowerment of content creators and to achieve this objective, we are constantly adding Bharat-specific features and entering into multiple collaborations to bring the best of all under our Chingari umbrella. We also provide the best video and audio editing tools and the best Indianised filters for visual effects to our content creators," added Mr Ghosh.

Chingari has also added AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more front and rear camera tools to work with. Chingari also offers creators points (based on how viral the video is) which can be redeemed for money.

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App, “Our app makes for a wholesome entertainment by providing games, news, and short entertaining videos to subscribers at a click. Besides, we ensure the highest data privacy standards and also take content moderation very seriously. Riding high on these positives, the Chingari app enjoys a huge consumer base not just in India but also in countries like UAE, the United States, Vietnam, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and others. Till a short while ago, the social app space in all these countries was only dominated by Chinese platforms."

