Indian short video app Chinagri reaches user base of 38 million

When asked about the rise in the traffic on Chingari App, Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, “Yes, the last few months have been the busiest time of our entire lives but it is immensely gratifying for us to see an over-whelming response from our users. In the last one week itself, the Chingari app has recorded a behemoth increase of 611% in the active engagement time. Today, Chingari has outperformed foreign platforms like Facebook and Snapchat with a daily average engagement time of 51 minutes. We see this success as a reflection of the power of Indian youths."