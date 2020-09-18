Indian short-video platform Chingari signs licensing deal with T-Series

While Chingari has been among the many short-video platforms gaining steam in India since TikTok’s ban, the company doesn’t quite have the same backing as Moj, Josh or MX Taka Tak. The company received $1.3 million in seed funding from AngelList, LogX Ventures, iSeed, Village Global and some others last month. ShareChat and DailyHunt, on the other hand, are valued at over $600 million.