Indian space policy 2023 sets stage for private sector participation

Indian space policy 2023 sets stage for private sector participation1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The government has set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre as a single-window agency for promotion and authorization of space activities
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Space Policy – 2023 has been approved and placed in the public domain. The policy opens up the sector for enhanced participation of non-government entities (NGEs) across the entire value chain of the space economy, while clearly delineating the roles of various stakeholders viz. IN-SPACe, ISRO, NSIL and DOS.