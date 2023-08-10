Indian space policy 2023 sets stage for private sector participation

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Space Policy – 2023 has been approved and placed in the public domain. The policy opens up the sector for enhanced participation of non-government entities (NGEs) across the entire value chain of the space economy, while clearly delineating the roles of various stakeholders viz. IN-SPACe, ISRO, NSIL and DOS.

