Business News/ Technology / News/  Indian space policy 2023 sets stage for private sector participation

Indian space policy 2023 sets stage for private sector participation

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:39 PM IST Livemint

  • The government has set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre as a single-window agency for promotion and authorization of space activities

Indian space policy 2023 sets stage for private sector participation. (File Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Space Policy – 2023 has been approved and placed in the public domain. The policy opens up the sector for enhanced participation of non-government entities (NGEs) across the entire value chain of the space economy, while clearly delineating the roles of various stakeholders viz. IN-SPACe, ISRO, NSIL and DOS.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, the government has set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) as a single-window agency for promotion and authorization of space activities.

The budget allocations for IN-SPACe are as follows - 10 crore for 2021-22, 33 crore for 2022-23, and 95 crore for 2023-24.

Singh also informed that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory – India (LIGO-India) project has been approved by the government at an estimated cost of Rs. 2600 crore, with Department of Atomic Energy as the Lead Agency.

He said,after completion of the project, the LIGO-India will be operated as a national facility for detecting gravitation waves and research in related areas of astronomy.

On the issue of Chandrayaan-3, the minister said, the spacecraft was successfully launched onboard LVM-3 on 14 July 2023 at 14:35 hrs from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.

Currently, the spacecraft is in the translunar orbit, with the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI)planned on 5 August.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:40 PM IST
