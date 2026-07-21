Indian startup unveils AI-powered virtual clothes try-on app, set to debut next month

Noida based deep tech startup PointAI has unveiled a new AI powered app called My Wardrobe which is the first consumer focused virtual try-on application by the company. The app was showcased by the company at the recently concluded Bharat Tex 2026 event where it also showcased an AI-powered virtual trial standee that allowed shoppers to digitally try on clothes before they eventually make the decision to buy them.

However, PointAI hasn't made the app available to the public just yet. The company says its new app will debut in August and will be available across India, Japan and Singapore.

How does the app work? According to PointAI, the app creates a digital twin of a user using a selfie and allows them to virtually try on clothes in less than a second. The company says its proprietary Simulation AI engine generates photorealistic images that accurately depict how garments fit, drape and appear on different body types.

The startup also noted that the app is designed to help shoppers make better purchasing decisions while also generating insights that can improve its enterprise AI platform.

Alongside the app, PointAI also unveiled the AI-powered virtual trial standee which allowed visitors to create a digital avatar from a selfie before trying on different outfits virtually.

The company said that its demonstrations at Bharat Tex 2026 showcased how apparel manufacturers can integrate AI-powered retail experiences into their businesses.

What technology is PointAI using? PointAI says its patented Simulation AI differs from conventional generative AI models by relying on physics-based rendering instead of probabilistic image generation.

The company added that the technology has been developed entirely in-house and does not depend on commercial foundation model APIs.

It also added that this approach helps the company to offer more predictable operating costs, stronger data privacy, deterministic outputs and operating costs that are around 100 times lower than solutions built on commercial generative AI foundation models.

PointAI says it has already raised around $11 million in funding and has over 70 global patents while also having Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan among its backers.

Notably, Google also offers a similar AI-powered virtual try-on feature that it had rolled out for Indian users last year. The feature allowed shoppers to see how billions of apparel listings look on them by simply uploading a photo.

The company had then said that virtual try on works across categories like tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and shoes and is powered by a custom fashion AI model which analyses both the human body and garment characteristics, such as how different fabrics fold, stretch and drape, to generate a realistic preview of how an outfit would look on the user.