It seems Indian short video users have already started exploring other platforms after the government banned apps like TikTok, Helo and Vigo Video. The three Bytedance-owned apps have approximately 300 million users between them, and these users have started looking for other avenues to satisfy their needs.

According to Mayank Bhangadia, co-founder of video-sharing platform Roposo, the app has seen as many as 10 million downloads in the past 12 hours. The app’s total download counts stood at 65 million before the ban and has edged closer to 100 million now, with an average of 6 lakh new users joining every hour.

Another homegrown app, Chingari, claimed that it has crossed a total of 3.5 million lifetime downloads and is seeing 80,000 new downloads per hour right now. According to Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and chief product officer of Chingari, users are watching 221,000 videos every 30 minutes on the platform.

Roposo and Chingari are better known players in the video space. While the former has been growing for a while, the latter had gone viral recently. The two platforms aren’t the only ones that have seen such unreal surges after the ban on Chinese apps though. A lesser known app, called Trell, claims it has seen a million new installs since the ban last night too.

Trell’s Google Play page though says it has 1 million plus downloads right now, meaning the app will be getting installs from other sources too. It is listed on Samsung’s Galaxy Store and Xiaomi’s Mi Store as well, though the company didn’t share a breakup of where its downloads were coming from at the time of writing.

Similarly, an app called Bolo Indya, which also lets users create short videos saw over 100,000 new downloads in the last 12 hours. The app gets downloads from the native app stores on Oppo and Vivo smartphones alongside Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The ban has left many TikTok users seeking new platforms for their content. Popular TikTok influencers Prem Vats and Noor Afshan have also switched to Roposo since last night. They had followings of 9.5 million and 9 million, respectively, when they were on TikTok. According to Varun Saxena, founder of Bolo Indya, a majority of users switching from TikTok to Bolo are from the Edutok segment of the Chinese platform.

Another common element amongt these apps is that they are all made in India, and they aren’t shying away from promoting aspects right now either. “We welcome all the TikTok and Chinese Apps content creators with open arms to come and engage on Trell, which is a 100% Indian app," said Pulkit Agarwal, co-founder of Trell in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated