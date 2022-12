Elon Musk recently conducted a poll on Twitter asking users if he should step down as Twitter CEO. About 57.5% of those who participated in the poll voted in favor of Musk stepping down from the position. According to a CNBC report, Musk is now actively looking for a new Twitter CEO.

Now, an Indian-origin MIT scholar Shiva Ayyadurai has applied for the job via a tweet addressed to Elon Musk. In the post, he writes that he has four degrees from MIT and has created seven high-tech software companies. In the tweet, he signed himself as the inventor of email.

Here’s the full text of the Twitter post as shared by Ayyadurai:

Dear Mr. Musk (@elonmusk):

I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply.

Sincerely,

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

The Inventor of Email

M:1-617-631-6874

Shiva Ayyadurai is an Indian-origin MIT scholar. He was born in Mumbai and grew up in a village in Tamil Nadu before coming to the US. He holds four degrees from MIT. These include an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering and computer science; a master's degree in visual studies from the MIT Media Laboratory on scientific visualization; a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

He also claims to have invented email which is disputed as a widely accepted story of email’s origins involves a computer engineer named Ray Tomlinson.

In another tweet, he is seen thanking Musk for his support. He has also shared a clip of The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation hosted by CBS News correspondent Mo Rocca, probably to be ‘transparent’ about his qualifications and claims.

He writes: “Thanks for your support on my recent tweet @elonmusk re: the CEO position @Twitter. I believe anyone wanting THIS role must be fully transparent and publicly post their qualifications. My experience began when I invented email at age 14, long before I earned 4 degrees from MIT."