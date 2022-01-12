Indians second-highest downloaders of apps in 2021 but spend less: App Annie

In the social media space, India is the only nation where TikTok does not feature in the list of the top three most downloaded apps through 2021. The Bytedance-owned short video social platform continues to remain banned in India, after the Indian government’s crackdown on apps with links to Chinese servers banned TikTok as part of over 250 such mobile applications. The latter is the highest downloaded app of 2021, and also the one with the highest amount of consumer spends.

