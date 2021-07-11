Indians upload 6 mn short-form videos on Instagram every day

The company, which launched Reels in India on 8 July 2020, just over a week after the TikTok ban, is getting 6 million short videos per day from India alone, Ajit Mohan, managing director, Facebook India said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The void created in India’s short-form video market last year after Chinese platform TikTok was banned may have been filled by Facebook-owned Instagram. The company, which launched Reels in India on 8 July 2020, just over a week after the TikTok ban, is getting 6 million short videos per day from India alone, Ajit Mohan, managing director, Facebook India, told Mint in an interview. In comparison, homegrown platform Moj gets about 75 million videos per month, which translates to 2.5 million videos per day, according to public data from the platform.

The void created in India’s short-form video market last year after Chinese platform TikTok was banned may have been filled by Facebook-owned Instagram. The company, which launched Reels in India on 8 July 2020, just over a week after the TikTok ban, is getting 6 million short videos per day from India alone, Ajit Mohan, managing director, Facebook India, told Mint in an interview. In comparison, homegrown platform Moj gets about 75 million videos per month, which translates to 2.5 million videos per day, according to public data from the platform.

Mohan did not share the total user base of Reels. However, as the platform is part of the Instagram app, its user base virtually extends to Instagram’s entire user base. The platform has 210 million users in India, while its parent platform has almost double that, according to data shared by the government in February.

Further, Instagram is in the early stages of also monetizing Reels, Mohan said. “A lot of our focus from a product point of view is how we constantly raise the bar in terms of creating new tools for creators, how we make it easier for them to reach global audiences and how we make it easier for these creators to build sustainable revenue streams," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“By introducing ads on Reels, by doing work around expanding monetization tools, the objective is that creators can translate their followership into revenue streams, whether it is by monetization tools that we are thinking about over the next few months, or working with bra-nds in partnership," he said.

The company is in the “very early stages" of testing ads on Reels and has experimented to deliver contextual ads, he said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}