India’s armed forces turn to 3D printing for military construction

However, structures for the armed forces are designed specifically for areas where conditions are hostile. “For the Air Force, we have used a new composite mix and a new design to make it more adaptable to local conditions. The units in Jaisalmer, on the other hand, have a lot of curves to ensure sand deposits are avoided and it does not corrode the material. The material also has anti ultra violet (UV) properties," Vidyashankar said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}