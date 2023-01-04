India’s face-off with Big Tech will intensify in 2023

It’s no wonder then that in late December, Google unveiled its decision to appeal against the antitrust watchdog’s decision to fine it $162 million for allegedly abusing its dominant position in Android. Salman Waris, partner at TechLegis, a tech-focused law firm in New Delhi, believes that more pushback like that is coming—both lobbying to influence the language of new laws and also in the courts. Penalties and fines imposed on Big Tech are likely to be aggressively challenged.