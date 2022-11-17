India’s gaming industry to add 1 lakh new jobs by FY23-end: TeamLease Digital

To address this growth, employment in the sector is going to significantly increase, said the report. “Today, we have a 90% millennials and Gen-Z workforce and the majority of these professionals are aspiring to work in emerging sectors like gaming. By FY23, close to 1 lakh new jobs will be created in the sector and this is further projected to increase by 50% taking the Industry overall growth trajectory to more than 113% by 2025," Loliwala said.

