India’s manufacturing push takes an audacious gamble on chips

The Modi government’s foray into the global semiconductor race is part of a concerted push to boost high-value manufacturing in India, which has long trailed regional rivals because of concerns over the country’s challenging bureaucracy, protectionist rules and poor infrastructure. Spurred by a desire to expand its economy, create jobs and shore up supply chain security, India has announced tens of billions of dollars worth of production-linked incentives in the last two years to draw investment to critical sectors ranging from large-scale electronics manufacturing, to batteries and automobiles, to solar panels.

