India's mobile phone exports grow 250% in June quarter

On the other hand, imports grew in the laptops and tablet category, showing a significant increase in the first quarter. The sector saw ₹6000 crore worth of imports in 2020-21, which grew to ₹10,000 crore in 2021-22. The government had also announced a PLI scheme for IT hardware earlier this year, the recipients of which were approved in July this year. The scheme offers 2-4% cash incentives on net incremental sales over the base year of FY20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}