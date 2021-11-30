India’s public cloud services market to grow at 24.1% CAGR during 2020-25: IDC

"Cloud continues to be the foundational pillar for innovation, collaboration, and digital transformation and is witnessing an accelerated adoption by enterprises in India. Organisations in India cite increased investment plans for cloud infrastructure and platforms in the coming 12 months to aid in faster and more effective ways of application development and access to technologies. Additionally, cloud-native services are becoming crucial for enabling new architectures and functionalities," said Rishu Sharma, associate research director, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

