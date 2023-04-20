Why India’s quantum computer foray matters

Why do we need quantum computing?

Normal computers process information in bits (ones and zeroes). Quantum computers have qubits that can process ones and zeroes simultaneously. Quantum computers are believed to be 100 million times faster than even the most advanced supercomputers. Google’s quantum computer, powered by its Sycamore chips with 54 qubits, was able to carry out an experimental calculation in just 3 minutes and 20 seconds. The same calculation, on the world’s most powerful supercomputer, would have taken around 10,000 years! Quantum computing can accelerate research in areas from health to finance.

