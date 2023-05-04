India smartphone shipments in March quarter lowest in four years

India smartphone shipments in March quarter lowest in four years1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Chinese brands Xiaomi and Realme experienced the steepest declines, with shipment volumes falling 41% and 52% respectively. Samsung retained the top spot with a 20.1% market share
New Delhi: India’s smartphone market recorded its lowest shipment figures in the past four years during the first quarter of 2023, with high inventory levels and weak customer demand as contributing factors.
