India smartphone shipments in March quarter lowest in four years

IDC data also revealed that the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones in the March quarter rose to $265 (approximately ₹21,700), from below ₹17,000 in November 2021. Mint had reported prices were expected to rise thereon and continue to do so until at least till the second half of 2023. The premium segment of the market, with smartphones priced above ₹50,000 (or $600), accounted for 11% of all shipments in the March quarter, up from just 4% in the year-ago period.