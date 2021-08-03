IndiGo launches a pilot project for IATA travel pass

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: IndiGo, the largest domestic airline, on Tuesday said that it has partnered with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch a pilot for IATA travel pass to help passengers manage their travel in line with any government requirements for covid-19 testing or vaccine information.

First among Indian airlines to carry out a pilot for IATA travel pass, IndiGo said that the travel pass will enable passengers to create a digital passport to verify pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs (standard operating procedures) at destinations, especially international ones.

First among Indian airlines to carry out a pilot for IATA travel pass, IndiGo said that the travel pass will enable passengers to create a digital passport to verify pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs (standard operating procedures) at destinations, especially international ones.

"The passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel," IndiGo said in a statement.

"The app will also enable passengers to manage and save all their travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience," it added.

According to IATA, its travel pass aims to help revive international air travel squeezed by pandemic curbs. It will manage and verify the secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information among governments, airlines, laboratories and travellers.

Several leading global airlines like Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad and Air New Zealand have also signed up for carrying out a pilot for IATA’s travel pass.

"This initiative is a significant step to prepare for a new normal, especially with regards to international travel," said IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta.

