Indonesia Revokes TikTok License Suspension After Data Submitted

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia revoked a suspension on TikTok’s local operating license after the social media platform shared data requested by the government.

The company provided data related to TikTok Live traffic escalation and monetization activity during the period of Aug. 25-30, according to Alexander Sabar, a director general at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs.

“As the obligations are met, the ministry ends the license suspension,” Sabar said in a statement late Saturday, adding that the information was provided in a letter dated Oct. 3.

That’s the same day the ministry announced the suspension, citing a violation of obligations as a private electronic system operator. The decision followed TikTok’s refusal to provide complete data on user activity during protests held between Aug. 25-30, which flared after the death of a delivery driver.

TikTok did not immediately respond to text messages seeking comment outside of regular business hours. The company said late Friday that it was working with Indonesian authorities to resolve the dispute.

The earlier suspension followed a Sept. 23 letter in which TikTok told the ministry its internal policies prevented it from fully complying with the data request. Officials said the company had submitted partial information but failed to meet the government’s full request.

TikTok temporarily paused its live streaming function on Aug. 30 as the demonstrations escalated, before resuming it several days later when tensions eased. The suspension highlights the regulatory challenges faced by the Chinese-owned platform in one of its biggest markets, where authorities have been tightening oversight of social media and e-commerce platforms.

Indonesia has been central to TikTok’s Southeast Asia strategy, both for user growth and for its push into online shopping. The country ranks among the largest contributors to TikTok Shop’s gross merchandise value globally.

