Indus International Tournament LAN Grand Finale postponed amid rising global tensions

In a significant development for the Indian gaming community, the organisers of the Indus International Tournament have announced the postponement of the LAN Grand Finale until further notice. The decision comes in response to escalating unrest and growing international tensions, which have raised concerns about the safety of participants and attendees.

The announcement, shared by Team Indus, highlights that the move was made following various domestic and international travel advisories. The organisers underscored that the well-being of players, creators, fans, and crew remains their top priority, describing the postponement as a "difficult but necessary" decision.

“We were all set to welcome players, fans, and creators from across the world to celebrate a landmark moment in Indian gaming,” the statement read. However, Team Indus stressed that the current situation called for a cautious approach, affirming that this pause aligns with the spirit and values of the organisation.

While a new date for the event has not been confirmed, Team Indus assured its community that the situation is being closely monitored and updates will be provided as circumstances improve. Until then, the team urged everyone to stay safe and look out for one another.

The postponement puts a temporary stop to what had been highly anticipated as a landmark occasion in India’s esports scene, underscoring how international tensions are continuing to affect global events.

Originally slated for 18 May 2025 at Pune’s Drome Arena, the tournament was set to be the grand finale of one of the country’s premier esports competitions, centred around Indus Battle Royale, a futuristic battle royale game inspired by Indian culture and developed by SuperGaming.

