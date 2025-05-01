Infibeam gears up to make a strong comeback with new marketplace for Agentic AI

GIFT City-based fintech and platform tech giant Infibeam Avenues Ltd is engineering a high-profile comeback - not in traditional e-commerce, but as a pioneer in the emerging realm of Agentic AI.

Advertisement

According to sources familiar with the development, the company is preparing to launch a global marketplace dedicated to Artificial Intelligence Agents, known as Agentic AI, aimed at developers, enterprises, and everyday users— with zero coding skills required.

The upcoming platform will allow users to build, buy, sell, and operate AI Agents capable of performing tasks autonomously, marking a sharp evolution from standard AI tools to functional digital co-workers.

The project is reportedly being incubated under Phronetic.AI, Infibeam’s dedicated AI business unit, which has been operating in stealth mode over the past several months.

A query sent to the company remained unanswered.

Sources said Infibeam's last year acquisition of Rediff.com, once a household internet name in India, was far more than symbolic. After acquiring a controlling 54.1 per cent stake, Infibeam founder and chairman Vishal Mehta was appointed at the helm of Rediff - triggering early speculation about the group's broader ambitions.

Advertisement

At the time, Infibeam revealed plans to revamp Rediff into a consumer-facing digital finance hub and plans for rolling out offerings like RediffPay (a UPI payments app) and RediffOne, a comprehensive enterprise productivity suite.

However, what remained undisclosed—until now—was the parallel roadmap to re-enter the digital marketplace space via creating a marketplace for Agentic AI or AI Agent.

"Infibeam was always a growth-focused bottom-line driven e-commerce outlier in a sea of discount-driven giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal," a company source said on condition of anonymity.

"But the decision to focus into fintech with the CCAvenue proved prescient. After turning CCAvenue as one of the largest payment gateway brand, now, Infibeam is eyeing a fresh frontier - Marketplace for Agentic AI - as its next big leap."

Advertisement

Under Mehta's leadership—an alumnus of Cornell and MIT, and a former Amazon executive who once worked closely with Jeff Bezos - Infibeam is seen betting on deep tech rather than deep discounts. And this time, it's aiming to build a truly global AI marketplace where intelligent agents don’t just generate text but execute workflows, automate business tasks, and function with human-like autonomy.

Infibeam's team at Phronetic.AI has been working behind closed doors on what insiders describe as a marketplace platform that's as accessible as a website builder but as powerful as an AI developer toolkit.

Users - from startups to enterprises - will be able to create agents capable of executing tasks across domains like customer service, finance, logistics, and more.

Advertisement

"Think of it as an AI workforce you can build without a single line of code," the source added. "The company is placing a big bet on the idea that Agentic AI is not just a trend, but the next platform shift after mobile and cloud."