Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone and GT Book laptop set to launch in India: What all to expect
Infinix could launch its gaming-focused GT 20 Pro smartphone and GT Book laptop in India on May 21, marking its entry into the gaming laptop market. The GT Verse reportedly features accessories like the MagCase and RGB headphones.
Infinix is ready to make a significant move in the gaming market, as it prepares to launch both a new gaming-focused smartphone and its first-ever gaming laptop in India. The upcoming GT 20 Pro is the next addition to the company's GT lineup, following the budget-friendly GT 10 Pro. Along with the new smartphone, Infinix is also introducing the GT Book, a gaming laptop, marking its entry into the laptop gaming space.