Infinix is ready to make a significant move in the gaming market, as it prepares to launch both a new gaming-focused smartphone and its first-ever gaming laptop in India. The upcoming GT 20 Pro is the next addition to the company's GT lineup, following the budget-friendly GT 10 Pro. Along with the new smartphone, Infinix is also introducing the GT Book, a gaming laptop, marking its entry into the laptop gaming space.

Leaks from Mukul Sharma, known on Twitter as @stufflisting, provide insights into Infinix's new gaming ecosystem, labeled GT Verse. The GT Verse encompasses both the GT 20 Pro mobile and the GT Book laptop, alongside an array of gaming accessories such as the MagCase, Finger Sleeves, cooling fans, RGB mat, RGB headphones, and RGB mouse.

The GT 20 Pro smartphone, recently announced globally, comes with a large 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, featuring a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for high-speed gaming. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The inclusion of the Pixelworks X5 Turbo Gaming Display chip and a VC cooling system ensures that gaming performance will be smooth and consistent.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with the 108MP Samsung HM6 main camera, which comes with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), alongside a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfie lovers, there's a 32MP front-facing camera to capture high-quality self-portraits.

The GT 20 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery to ensure long gaming sessions, with 45W fast charging support for quick recharges. While details about the GT Book gaming laptop are still scarce, its announcement will mark a significant expansion for Infinix into the gaming laptop sector.

Infinix has officially confirmed that the GT 20 Pro smartphone will be launched in India on May 21. Further details about the GT Book laptop are expected to follow soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new gaming lineup from Infinix.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!