Infinix Hot 10 to go on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Details here

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone. The new device called Infinix Hot 10 which will start selling during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The first sale will happen on 16 October at 12 PM. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced at ₹9,999. The device will be available in four colours Ocean Wave, Amber Red, Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade.

Specs

The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch display which has a punch-hole display which gets a HD+ display. The company claims the device gets a 91% screen to body ratio.

In terms of performance, Infinix Hot 10 features a MediaTek Helio G70 processor which will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The device is powered by a 5,200mAh battery which the company claims provides 31-hours of 4G talk-time. It comes with 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the device features a quad camera setup. The device features a 16MP primary sensor. The punch hole in the display houses an 8MP front-facing snapper. The camera also supports a document mode which is helpful in scanning documents. The device also supports Google Lens features.

