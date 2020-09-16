Infinix Note 7 launched in India at price below 12,000: Details here

Infinix has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The company launched the new Infinix Note 7 that comes with a quad-camera setup and punch-hole display. The new phone gets a MediaTek chipset and Android 10-based software.

Infinix has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The company launched the new Infinix Note 7 that comes with a quad-camera setup and punch-hole display. The new phone gets a MediaTek chipset and Android 10-based software.

The new Infinix Note 7 will be sold at a price of ₹11,499 and will be made available in three colours, Aether Black, Forest Green and Bolivia Blue. The phone will be sold via Flipkart.

The new Infinix Note 7 will be sold at a price of ₹11,499 and will be made available in three colours, Aether Black, Forest Green and Bolivia Blue. The phone will be sold via Flipkart. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Specs

In terms of display, the phone gets a 6.59-inch screen which gets a 2.5D glass. The phone has a screen to body ratio of 91.5%. The screen gets an HD+ resolution and can reach a brightness of up to 480 nits.

The device comes equipped with MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The chipset is assisted by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 7 features a quad camera setup which has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The setup also gets a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP Macro lens and AI lens with Quad LED flash. Features include slo-mo, video recording stabilization, custom bokeh and document mode.

The smartphone gets a 5000mAh battery. The company claims the battery provides 24 hours of music streaming, 16 hours of web browsing. The Infinix Note 7 also gets a 25W charger which the company claims can provide a full charge from 0 to 100 in a matter of 2 hours.

Topics Infinix