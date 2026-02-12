Infinix Note Edge to launch in India on 18 February: Check expected price, specs and more

Infinix has confirmed that it will be launching its first device of the year, the Note Edge, on 18 February. The company has also confirmed the Flipkart availability of the phone, along with a dedicated microsite detailing some of the key specifications of the device.

Infinix Note Edge: What we know so far? The Infinix Note Edge will come with a 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Infinix says the Note Edge will be the slimmest phone in its segment, with a thickness of just 7.2mm.

The phone will come in three colour variants: Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue and Silk Green. The Green variant will feature a Silk Fibre finish, while the other two variants will feature a ‘sleek metallic’ finish.

It will come with IP65 water and splash resistance protection and a dual speaker setup with sound by JBL. There will be an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device.

On the performance front, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor with a claimed Antutu score of 7,50,000. The phone will also come with 90FPS gaming support.

There will also be support for some AI features, along with a few gaming-focused features like Performance Mode, Magic Voice Changer, Network Enhancement and Bypass Charging.

Since the phone has already launched in global markets, we already know that it will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16, with support for 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

The device comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the phone features a 50MP primary shooter and a secondary shooter. It will also feature a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.