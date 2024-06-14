Infinix could be on the brink of broadening its product lineup with the anticipated introduction of its inaugural tablet, reportedly named the Infinix XPad. Although the company has yet to make an official announcement, speculation is rife following a report from Gizmochina, which claims that the Infinix XPad, bearing the model number X1101B, has surfaced in their database. The precise launch date remains uncertain.

According to the Gizmochina report, the Infinix XPad is expected to target the mid-range market segment, suggesting it will not feature high-end specifications typically found in flagship devices. There is also ambiguity regarding whether the tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions.

Infinix has been making significant strides in the tech market recently. The company debuted its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book, in India. Priced starting at Rs. 59,990, the laptop comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It boasts a 16-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a Cyber Mecha Design complete with RGB lighting and an RGB keyboard.

Additionally, Infinix is set to unveil the Infinix Note 40 5G in India on June 21. This smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless MagCharge.

Additionally, Infinix has introduced the newest version of its gaming-centric GT series in India, the GT 20 Pro 5G, starting at ₹24,999. This smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek 8200 Ultimate chipset, positioning it to compete directly with other devices in the sub- ₹25,000 category, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco X6 Pro, and Nothing Phone (2a).

With these upcoming and recent product launches, Infinix is clearly making a concerted effort to diversify its portfolio and cater to a broader audience in the tech market.

