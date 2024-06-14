Infinix ventures into tablets? XPad rumors hint at imminent launch: What to expect
Infinix could be on the brink of broadening its product lineup with the anticipated introduction of its inaugural tablet, reportedly named the Infinix XPad. Although the company has yet to make an official announcement, speculation is rife following a report from Gizmochina, which claims that the Infinix XPad, bearing the model number X1101B, has surfaced in their database. The precise launch date remains uncertain.