Bengaluru: As part of its strategy to grow its cloud business, Infosys Ltd has launched Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms to help its clients, mostly large enterprises, build new cloud-first capabilities.

Cobalt helps enterprises create “seamless experiences" in public, private and hybrid cloud, across platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) landscapes, Infosys said.

“With Cobalt’s community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards," the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said.

Cobalt’s launch is seen as one of the major organic investments in cloud by the IT major in recent times. In the past, Infosys has invested in building its cloud capabilities through acquisitions. It acquired Fluido in 2018 and Simplus in 2020 – both leading Salesforce partners in cloud consulting and implementation – to expand its enterprise cloud capabilities.

“Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets. The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors: speed-to-market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem. This is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

Infosys’ cloud portfolio is clubbed under its digital revenues which grew 25.5% in constant currency terms to $1.38 billion and contributed 44.5% to the total revenues for the first quarter ended June. Parekh said during the earnings Infosys has been witnessing strong demand for digital especially in areas of cloud, automation, and consolidation of IT.

The Infosys Cobalt cloud community, over time, will expand to include startups, partners, academia, gig workers and citizen cloud developers, Infosys said. “With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can have ready access to a growing portfolio of over 200 cloud-first solution blueprints. Businesses can also co-create new solutions and accelerate speed-to-market."

Cobalt is also expected to help enterprises adhere to regulatory and security compliance, along with technical and financial governance, which comes “baked into every solution delivered"

Technology research firm ISG believes cloud is the backbone of today’s enterprise technology. “Solutions, such as Infosys Cobalt help organizations rapidly develop the business solutions they need today while also leveraging a vibrant cloud community to continue to innovate for the future. Such capabilities are a critical part of growing business resilience through digital transformation," said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman of ISG and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific.

