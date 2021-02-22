Infra providers eye tower sharing policy ahead of 5G rollout

New Delhi:As India gears up for the rollout of 5G wireless service, telecom infrastructure providers are pushing for an infrastructure sharing policy to ease the financial burden of an industry facing liquidity challenges.

“Considering the present financial condition of the telecom operators, we feel that the enhanced form of infrastructure sharing that is active infrastructure sharing by IP-1 (infrastructure provider category-1; typically tower companies) is the only way forward for the industry," said TR Dua, director general, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa).

The rollout of 5G will require massive deployment of towers and dense fiberization. The electronic elements—core or intelligence in any network—embodied in base stations and other equipment for mobile networks, access node switches, and management systems for fibre networks are part of active infrastructure.

Currently, sharing of active infrastructure is limited to antenna, feeder cable, radio access network (RAN), and transmission system among telcos only. Tower and infrastructure providers install these active elements but only for telcos.

Given the size of network and infrastructure required to support 5G, the investment is expected to run into billions of rupees.

The total capital expenditure required for the rollout of 5G, including spectrum, sites and fibre, is expected to be around ₹1.3-2.3 trillion, of which ₹78,800 crore to ₹1.3 trillion is estimated for metros and A circles, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services released in October.

The active infrastructure sharing policy, recommended and backed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), is expected to cut costs for telecom operators, enhance coverage and network quality, and improve pricing and choice for consumers.

In a letter to the department of telecommunications (DoT) in January, Taipa urged implementation of the active infrastructure sharing policy, without any licencing of such players. Mint has seen a copy of the letter. Taipa, in the letter, said, “It will not impact the revenue/licence fee being collected by the government as IP-1 will not provide the services directly to the end consumers and share the infrastructure only with the licensed telecom operators on B2B basis".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via