Infra providers eye tower sharing policy ahead of 5G rollout

In a letter to the department of telecommunications (DoT) in January, Taipa urged implementation of the active infrastructure sharing policy, without any licencing of such players. Mint has seen a copy of the letter. Taipa, in the letter, said, “It will not impact the revenue/licence fee being collected by the government as IP-1 will not provide the services directly to the end consumers and share the infrastructure only with the licensed telecom operators on B2B basis".