‘Infra we’ve today isn’t enough for metaverse’

NEW DELHI : Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella may be bullish on the metaverse concept, but chipmaker Intel isn’t quite as excited. The metaverse could indeed be the next step in computing, but it is not as close as many of us have been led to believe, Raja Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of accelerated computing systems and graphics group at Intel, noted in the company’s first statement on the subject. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The computing, storage and networking infrastructure we have today is "simply not enough" for what the metaverse needs, Koduri wrote in a post on Intel's blog. "We need several orders of magnitude more powerful computing capability, accessible at much lower latencies across a multitude of device form factors. To enable these capabilities at scale, the entire plumbing of the internet will need major upgrades," Koduri wrote.

Koduri is a veteran in the chip industry and has worked at Intel, AMD and Apple in the past. He wasn’t as bullish on the metaverse as Zuckerberg, but did note that it is possibly the next step in computing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

