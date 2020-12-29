Innovation amid the pandemic

If necessity is the mother of invention, the pandemic and its calamitous winds have served as prods to innovation.

Universally, 2020 was the year when all economic agents in some way had to reinvent or reimagine their purpose and methods. Some of this reimagining might reverse once the shadow of the pandemic clears. But those changes that prove to be more efficient than our erstwhile ways will endure. Such enduring shifts will come to be seen as the innovations from the period of the pandemic.

As the year draws to a close, Mint is attempting to shine a light on all the ways in which Indian businesses sought to innovate.

Work from home was a necessity, parts of which will reverse. But the realization that remote working is no less optimal than working from the office (in sectors where this is possible) should prompt a relook at how we recruit, compensate and promote. It offers an opportunity to mitigate the tyranny of distance, lack of privilege and societal bias.

Digitization of everything is the stand-out trend of this period.

A digitizing world has brought gains to India’s strong IT services industry. But it can also massively improve access to education, healthcare and governance, and help tip the scales of opportunity.

As we identify enduring innovations, perhaps we can also figure out how to deploy them for wider societal benefit.

