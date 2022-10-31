Inside a Chinese iPhone plant, Foxconn grapples with Covid chaos

Inside a Chinese iPhone plant, Foxconn grapples with Covid chaos6 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 06:09 PM IST
As it adheres to Beijing’s strict epidemic controls, Apple’s biggest smartphone assembler scrambles to keep production lines moving
HONG KONG : Foxconn Technology Group is scrambling to contain a weekslong Covid-19 outbreak at an iPhone factory in central China, trying to appease frightened and frustrated workers during a crucial period for smartphone orders.