Inside Google's quest to become a cloud-computing giant

More than two years later, no one is befuddled by Kurian’s appointment. Under his supervision, Google Cloud’s revenue has more than doubled and is growing at a quicker pace than that of its parent company, Alphabet Inc. During the Covid-19 pandemic that caused Google to pause most hiring, Kurian’s division snapped up new employees. While other company divisions have fought for internal resources or been shuttered, the cloud unit continues to receive a constant rush of investment. His workforce is now 37,000 people strong, from 25,000 when he took the reins, making Kurian one of the most important executives at Google.