Inside India’s great tech talent crunch

Many traditional firms complained that some of these new-age services firms didn’t do work that was intellectually challenging. In the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, for most people, intellectual challenge tends to be at a higher level than material needs and hence, even if that argument were true, which it mostly wasn’t, it did not cut ice with their employees. The reality was that these new-age services companies were solving some real problems for their customers, and that was what mattered. No problem was big or small. If products and talents were paid for or compensated based on how useful they were, then clean water and healthy food would probably be the most expensive things in the world, and people producing these would be the best paid. But that’s not the way economics works. It was Brian Tracy who once said, “Your earning ability today is largely dependent upon your knowledge, skill and your ability to combine that knowledge and skill in such a way that you contribute value for which customers are willing to pay".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}