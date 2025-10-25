Inside the 2025 World Series: How Google Cloud’s Gemini powers FOX Sports with real-time insights and stats

Under the bright lights of the World Series, every pitch, swing, and call carries the weight of history. But it is not just the players feeling the pressure. In the broadcast booth, voices like Joe Davis and John Smoltz are racing against time. They are trying to capture the emotion of the moment while keeping millions of fans informed. Now, a new player has entered their lineup: artificial intelligence.

Google Cloud has teamed up with FOX Sports and Major League Baseball (MLB) to reinvent how the game is told, produced, and delivered. The technology company revealed the collaboration between FOX Foresight, built with Vertex AI, and MLB’s Connectivity Agent, known as Connie, on 24 October 2025. Together, they are changing how broadcasters prepare, how analysts uncover insights and how engineers keep every second of live action running smoothly.

Role of AI in the commentary box For broadcasters, timing is everything. FOX Sports’ new FOX Foresight platform uses Google Cloud’s AI tools to instantly analyse years of Major League data. That means production teams can ask questions like, “Which left-handed batters hit best with the bases loaded in the ninth inning?” and get an answer in seconds, not minutes.

According to the blog post, the system’s speed and depth let commentators highlight patterns and narratives in real time, giving audiences richer context and sharper stories. “It helps us spot the big stories, who’s heating up, who’s struggling, and which performances are shaping this postseason,” said Alex Rodriguez, FOX Sports analyst and former Yankees star.

How AI functions in the control room Behind the cameras, MLB’s Connectivity Agent, affectionately called Connie, keeps the entire operation online. Built with Google Cloud’s agentic AI technology, Connie monitors the vast web of stadium feeds, cameras, servers, and cables that power live broadcasts.

