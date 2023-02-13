Inside the making of India’s first HPV vaccine
- Serum Institute of India’s Cervavac can be a game changer in the fight against cervical cancer
- SII launched Cervavac, India’s first indigenously made HPV vaccine on 1 September. It will be released at almost one-third the price of its competition in the private market
A six-minute drive from the old campus of Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd (SII), at Hadapsar in Pune, takes you to its new campus, the Poonawalla Bio-Tech Park. While the old campus resembles a public research institution with its dichromatic, two-storey buildings flanked by numerous palm trees, the Bio-Tech Park is the opposite. It has a distinctive corporate feel, with shiny high rises and new factories. The park is still a work in progress, though. There are cranes at work and scaffolding around several buildings.
