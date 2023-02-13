Inside the making of India’s first HPV vaccine

The first human trial was on healthy adult population of 18-45 years of age, not on the target population (adolescent girls and boys, for instance, are part of the target population for HPV vaccine). It was conducted by Syngene among 20-30 volunteers, who were followed up for 30 days. Their blood samples were also drawn to study the biochemical parameters. The volunteers are monitored for any serious adverse events. “One or two women reported blood in their urine, but that turned out to be remnants of their period blood," says Dr Sharma. The investigator ruled that the vaccine is safe, he adds.